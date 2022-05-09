Mooncoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.02 or 0.00259520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017138 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003152 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000875 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.