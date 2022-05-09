Moonriver Hits 1-Day Volume of $20.54 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $117.43 million and $20.54 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for about $28.90 or 0.00089906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00021957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00175049 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00579137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00035490 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,155.80 or 1.93347634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,323,275 coins and its circulating supply is 4,063,143 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars.

