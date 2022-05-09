MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $5.10

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $4.69. MorphoSys shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 422 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($32.63) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 121.54% and a negative net margin of 341.56%. The business had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 164,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

