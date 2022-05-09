MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives $69.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFFGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTYFF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

MTYFF traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $56.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

