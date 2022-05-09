MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre acquired 1,000 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,967.78.

Shares of MTY traded down C$2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$49.55. 48,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,973. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$47.90 and a 52 week high of C$72.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.60 million. Analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.9000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.11%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

