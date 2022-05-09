Must Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,699 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.6% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.77. 34,733,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,943,624. The stock has a market cap of $551.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.51.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

