Must Asset Management Inc. Has $15.15 Million Stock Position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) by 751.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,971,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,035,361 shares during the quarter. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi comprises about 8.1% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned 2.79% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi worth $15,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Shares of HEPS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 572,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,824. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $254.26 million during the quarter. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative return on equity of 418.69% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Profile (Get Rating)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. Its platforms include Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress, a platform to deliver customers' needs, such as supermarket, food, water, and flowers; HepsiPay for payment solutions; Hepsifly, a platform to purchase domestic and international flight tickets; HepsiJet, a platform to the transportation sector; HepsiAd, a platform for advertising technologies and solutions; Hepsilojistik, a platform for operational processes, such as stocking, addressing, packaging, cargo, invoicing, delivery, and returns for their sales from Hepsiburada and various e-commerce platforms; and HepsiGlobal, a platform for overseas shopping.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.