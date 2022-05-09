Must Asset Management Inc. Makes New $8.20 Million Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 35,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,000. Carvana accounts for about 4.4% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

NYSE CVNA traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,184,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,243,002. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

