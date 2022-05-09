Must Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Ozon accounts for about 0.7% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OZON. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 80.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,374,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,580,000 after acquiring an additional 611,396 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 24.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 9.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,967,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OZON shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OZON stock remained flat at $$11.60 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

