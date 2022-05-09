Must Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 470,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 156,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

CarParts.com stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. 1,621,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,709. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $426.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

