Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.81

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MYE. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 65.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

