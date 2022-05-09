MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stake Raised by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. MYR Group comprises about 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MYR Group worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.11. 137,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $121.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

