Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $546,557.26 and $34.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,822,137,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.