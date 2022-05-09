National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.37

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.37 and last traded at $34.65, with a volume of 5692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in National Vision by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 59,861 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in National Vision by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in National Vision by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,126,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,099,000 after purchasing an additional 143,798 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

