Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

Shares of UNH traded down $9.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $490.36. The stock had a trading volume of 105,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,526. The firm has a market cap of $460.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $511.29 and its 200 day moving average is $483.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.