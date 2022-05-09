Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 57,099 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $3.34 on Monday, hitting $240.49. The company had a trading volume of 26,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.51 and a 200-day moving average of $230.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

