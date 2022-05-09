Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 519,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,408. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

