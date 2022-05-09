Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 706.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

CSM traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,246 shares. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.