Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 150 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $8.49 on Monday, reaching $231.45. 317,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,718. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.11 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

