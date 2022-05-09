Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.69

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 281171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 46,868 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

