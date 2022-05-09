NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Down to $9.51

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.02. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 4,324 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,276,000 after purchasing an additional 859,693 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 32.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 305,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 469.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

