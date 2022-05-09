Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 35158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$33.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga Neutraceuticals, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, and NurturMe brands.
