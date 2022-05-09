New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.05

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 161132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.62.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,099,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.