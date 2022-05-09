Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. 75,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,435,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

