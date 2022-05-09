NEXT’s (NXT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 7,280 ($90.94) price target on the stock.

NXT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,850 ($98.06) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($109.93) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($93.69) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($88.69) to GBX 6,900 ($86.20) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,147.14 ($101.78).

NXT stock opened at GBX 5,948 ($74.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 5,578 ($69.68) and a one year high of GBX 8,484 ($105.98). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,180.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,192.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

