NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.05. The stock had a trading volume of 103,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,082. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.22.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

