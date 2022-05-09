Nimiq Tops 1-Day Volume of $230,384.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $17.43 million and approximately $230,384.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31,043.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,286.27 or 0.07364728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00259519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.52 or 0.00745786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.67 or 0.00598091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00076502 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,876,406,344 coins and its circulating supply is 9,309,406,344 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars.

