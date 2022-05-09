Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.38

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 106.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 119,543 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 328.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 663,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 67,960 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

