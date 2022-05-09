Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $29.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

