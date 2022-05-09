Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT Lowered to 82.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 84.00 to 82.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 9.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

