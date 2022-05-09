Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT Lowered to 82.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 84.00 to 82.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 9.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.