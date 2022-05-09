Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.85

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 32 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

NFBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $630.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 512,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 192,949 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth about $2,529,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.