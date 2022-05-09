Novacoin (NVC) Hits Market Cap of $111,538.26

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $111,538.26 and approximately $2.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,744.99 or 1.00346304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045912 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001219 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001390 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

