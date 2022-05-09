Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.51 billion-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.75-$0.85 EPS.

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.77. 29,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,494. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

NUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.60.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.