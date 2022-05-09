Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUBD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 178,372 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,650 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

