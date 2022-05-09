NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Head-To-Head Analysis

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of NVIDIA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NVIDIA and Rockley Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $26.91 billion 20.21 $9.75 billion $3.85 48.54 Rockley Photonics $8.21 million 51.59 -$168.01 million ($0.66) -4.98

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and Rockley Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 36.24% 42.99% 25.17% Rockley Photonics N/A -280.16% -45.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NVIDIA and Rockley Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 0 6 25 1 2.84 Rockley Photonics 0 1 4 0 2.80

NVIDIA presently has a consensus target price of $327.81, suggesting a potential upside of 75.54%. Rockley Photonics has a consensus target price of $12.60, suggesting a potential upside of 282.98%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Rockley Photonics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds. Its Compute & Networking segment provides Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; cryptocurrency mining processors; Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms; and NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, independent software vendors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. It has a strategic collaboration with Kroger Co. NVIDIA Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Rockley Photonics (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design. The company also provides a biosensing platform for consumer wellness, long-term health trend monitoring, patient monitoring, early disease detection, nutrition management, and treatment of certain chronic diseases. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

