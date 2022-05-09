Oddz (ODDZ) Price Tops $0.0585 on Major Exchanges

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.0585 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $135,842.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00060100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00180249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.70 or 0.00568560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00036324 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,369.67 or 1.91947755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

