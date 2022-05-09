OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 148,440 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 148,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

TDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $18.66. 22,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,771. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.90%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.