OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 13,449 Shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BATS:ADME traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.68. 106,173 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21.

