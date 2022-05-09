OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $3.93 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.64. 29,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,663. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.