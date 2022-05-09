OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 106,617 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 159.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,617 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $16.48. 112,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,122. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

