OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,547 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.55% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of SDG stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.77. 116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,684. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.42.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.