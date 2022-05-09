OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.14% of Davis Select International ETF worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 598,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DINT stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $15.20. 9,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,867. Davis Select International ETF has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89.

