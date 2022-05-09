OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $4.16 Million Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CURE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 235.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 229.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:CURE traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.38. The stock had a trading volume of 43,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,357. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $91.28 and a 1-year high of $149.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.02.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.