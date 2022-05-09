Omni (OMNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $42.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for $3.00 or 0.00009591 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00258265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016596 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003101 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,342 coins and its circulating supply is 563,026 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars.

