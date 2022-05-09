Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $234.00 million-$248.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.92 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.40.

ONTO stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.41. The stock had a trading volume of 341,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,876. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,096,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,783,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $787,895,000 after acquiring an additional 160,435 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

