Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $340.44 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $340.44 million and $36.70 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002017 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00149181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.04 or 0.00331496 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

