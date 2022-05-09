Open Governance Token Price Down 15.2% This Week (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $75,338.40 and approximately $20,433.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,051.84 or 1.00072246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00029350 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.