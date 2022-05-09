Opium Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Opium has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $78,242.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00056990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00179951 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00570397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00036236 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,697.35 or 1.90382090 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.