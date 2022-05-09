Orbit Chain (ORC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.39 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $117.25 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 975,387,820 coins and its circulating supply is 603,482,249 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

