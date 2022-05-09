OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.64

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 379523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

OGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$508.18 million and a P/E ratio of -13.81.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$31.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

